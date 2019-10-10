Garner police chief resigns, takes job with Morrisville

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner’s chief of police announced he is resigning from the department as he moves to become assistant town manager with Morrisville.

Chief Brandon Zuidema said his resignation ends his 26.5 years in law enforcement.

He’s served close to the last 10 years as Garner’s police chief.

(1 of 3) I would like to share some personal news. After almost ten years serving @Townofgarner as Chief of @garnerpolice, I announced today that Nov 1st will be my final day in Garner. I am honored to have the opportunity to join @morrisville_nc as the Asst Town Manager. — Chief Zuidema (@ChiefZuidema) October 10, 2019

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the men & women of Garner police who I have been proud to serve with. I can’t imagine a more committed & professional team. Also thanks to the citizens, Town staff, & our elected officials in Garner for their support,” Zuidema tweeted.

Zuidema’s last day with Garner will be Nov. 1.

