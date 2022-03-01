GARNER N.C. (WNCN) – The Garner Police Department said newly-installed cameras that read license plates have already been put to use catching criminals.

The police department started installing 15 Flock Safety cameras around town the first week of February.

Within 24 hours, Garner Police Chief Lorie Smith said the cameras helped identify a suspect in a recent string of car break-ins at local parks.

“That’s huge,” Smith said. “We have limited resources just like other law enforcement agencies, and this is a tool that gives us the ability to solve crime where as we may not have had the ability without it.”

Over the past few weeks, the cameras have also helped police find a missing minor, as well as a stolen car out of Florida.

“We’re looking at areas where a larger population of people gather, such as our shopping centers, local parks, government buildings, neighborhoods,” Smith said.

In addressing privacy concerns from the community, Smith said they are not red light cameras and have no facial recognition.

The cameras only read the license plate, as well as the makeup of a car, and find any potential matches that are wanted in police systems across the country.

“There are no ill intentions with this,” Smith said. “This is just an opportunity for us to provide a safer community for our residents and those who visit Garner.”