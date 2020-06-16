Garner Police Department conducts biannual survey – let them know how they’re doing

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – With police departments and their role in communities across the country in the news so much lately now is a good time to give feedback to your local department – and Garner wants you to do just that.

If you live in Garner or own a business there then the police department wants to hear from you in order for them to learn more about how they can better serve the community.

The police department is conducting their biannual survey in hopes of getting a better idea of what those in the community think about how the department is performing its duties.

The survey is open until June 30 and you can let the department know how it’s doing by clicking here.

