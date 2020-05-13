Live Now
Garner Police Department, The Blood Connection team up for blood drive Wednesday

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Garner Police Department and The Blood Connection are teaming up to host a blood drive Wednesday as part of 2020 National Law Enforcement Week.

The drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the upper parking lot between the police station and the library at 912 7th Ave.

Head to The Blood Connection’s website to make an appointment.

