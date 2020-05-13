GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Garner Police Department and The Blood Connection are teaming up to host a blood drive Wednesday as part of 2020 National Law Enforcement Week.
The drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the upper parking lot between the police station and the library at 912 7th Ave.
Head to The Blood Connection’s website to make an appointment.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Garner Police Department, The Blood Connection team up for blood drive Wednesday
- Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on SC road, authorities say
- Want to help slow the spread of COVID-19? Here’s how you can become a contact tracer
- Brewgaloo’s virtual craft beer festival heading to Durham this weekend
- Bored? Here’s your chance to play astronaut while sitting at home
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now