GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a reason so many people flock to their favorite stores and shopping centers after Thanksgiving. Several shoppers said Black Friday and the holiday weekend are all about catching the best bargains and deals.

“Everybody is looking for the big deals these days, especially with everything being a little tighter. You got to shop around,” said Chris Stone, who travelled from Zebulon to Garner to shop on Black Friday.

Stone wasn’t the only one to make a trip to make the most of the day. Donnie and Lori Powell of Smithfield spent their wedding anniversary doing the same.

“Cabela’s has some good deals, of course. I’m sure everybody does!” laughed Donnie Powell. “I had my catalog and I had everything checked off.”

While many searched for the bargains on Friday, Garner police officers also had their eyes open.

Black Friday shoppers in Garner. (CBS 17)

“Unfortunately, sometimes you do see an increase in theft around the holidays,” said Captain Chris Adams. “We have a good relationship with the loss prevention associates at the different stores in our community. It’s important because they’re operating the video cameras in their stores and watching these folks.”

Adams said they’re working with retailers to cut down crime, especially shoplifting. As businesses continue to see increased traffic throughout the holiday season, officers with the police department said they are increasing patrols in these shopping areas.

Theft isn’t just happening in stores, but Adams said shoppers also need to be aware. He said officers are patrolling parking lots and checking on vehicles to prevent car burglaries and break-ins.

“Just driving around you can see the parking lots are full, and we anticipate that to grow as we get closer to the holidays,” Adams said. “When you’re shopping, we want to make sure you’re able to do so safely and with limited issues.”

Black Friday shoppers in Garner. (CBS 17)

Officer Tim Jones said he and other officers worked Friday evening to ensure that extra safety for shoppers.

“Especially when businesses start to close, we start to make a presence a little more during closing hours because people are leaving to their cars by themselves in dark parking lots,” said Jones. “We don’t know who’s watching, so we always make sure we’re watching.”

Jones said shoppers should always lock their car doors, make sure valuable items are out of sight, park in well-lit areas, and always be mindful of their surroundings.

When it comes to crime, Jones said, “A lot of times, just us going through the parking lot with our lights on could prevent that from happening … If a call comes out, we’re already here.”

In addition to increasing patrols in shopping areas, Garner police said they also intend to increase patrols in neighborhoods. Police said they tend to see a rise in package theft and home burglaries as people continue to shop and travel during the holiday season. Leaving lights on at your home when you’re away or informing a neighbor that you’ll be out of town are just a few things officers recommend to protect families from having issues.

Shoppers like Stone said the extra presence has added some relief.

“Just in general with everything that’s happened in the public in the past year and a half, it’s a little concerning. I keep my eyes open,” Stone said. “I did notice law enforcement as soon as you walk in so that was reassuring.”

At the same time, Donnie and Lori Powell said the concerns of safety haven’t changed their shopping routines.

“We feel pretty safe in this area,” Lori Powell said. “I know there are a lot of areas in the county where there are concerns of safety, but it doesn’t really feel that way at all. This is home.”