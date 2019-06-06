Garner police investigating after Raleigh teen shot in leg Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Garner Police Department cruiser [ + - ] Video

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) - Garner police are investigating after a Raleigh teenager was shot late Monday night, according to a press release.

A 17-year-old male was shot once in the leg by a male driving a gold or brown Honda sedan. The teen was treated at WakeMed and later released, the release said.

A 22-year-old woman was also possibly grazed in the leg by a bullet. She was treated at the scene, the release said.

Garner police said they don't believe the shooting was random.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving toward Garner Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810 or the Crime Tip Line at 919-890-7318. Information can also be sent in via email to gpdtips@garnernc.gov.

