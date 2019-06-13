Garner police investigating after taxi driver found shot to death in car

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating a murder Thursday morning after a man was found shot to death inside a taxi in the woods.

The murder investigation was centered in a neighborhood on Poole Drive near Aversboro Road.

Garner police are investigating a possible homicide near Poole Drive and Aversboro Road

Garner police are investigating a possible homicide near Poole Drive and Aversboro Road (Photo: Garner Police Department)

“A single victim was found inside a vehicle at around 4:50 this morning,” police said in a tweet early on Thursday.

Just before 11:20 a.m. Garner police officially declared the case to be a murder investigation. According to officials, Amigo Taxi driver Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36, of Raleigh, was shot while driving and then crashed his car into the woods.

CBS 17 spoke with Seck’s brother-in-law who said that Seck was a father of a 1-year-old and that he had just seen him yesterday. The last time anyone saw Seck alive was 1 a.m. Thursday.

A friend at the scene, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS 17 that Seck had been working for Amigo for three years. Detectives called the friend around 8:30 a.m. and asked if he knew the victim. Since Amigo doesn’t have many cabs out in Garner in the early hours of the day, he knew that Seck was the one who had been driving.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 17, a man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he saw the taxi off of Poole Drive around 4:45 a.m. Thursday while on his way to work, and called 911.

“I really have no words, because it’s just senseless,” he said. “The front end, the lights and the windshield. That’s basically all that was hanging out, and the rest was overlaying the trees, bushes and stuff. I just had to call to get someone by to check, because it just didn’t feel right. Who knew what was going on.”

Britney Peterson said her family went through their home security camera at their Poole Drive home, but didn’t find any activity.

She and Garner Police Officers hope others with cameras living nearby will follow suit.

Garner police tweeted Thursday asking residents in the surrounding area to check their home security cameras. They’re looking for any activity recorded from 2 – 5 a.m. and are interested specifically in Buckingham Road, Poole Drive, Rhum Place, and Drumbuie Place.

“It just kind of blows my mind that people can be cruel enough to do something like this, unfortunately,” Peterson said.

Both told CBS 17 they’ll be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

“You just want to send your condolences, and hope justice be served,” the anonymous 911 caller told CBS 17. “The only way to keep your community safe is to be involved.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they currently have no suspects.

If you have any information related to this case, you’re asked to call the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810.

