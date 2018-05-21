Garner police offer reward in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Garner police Monday offered a reward in a deadly hit-and-run crash two weeks ago.

The collision happened just after 12:30 a.m. May 7 as a man was walking along U.S. Highway 70 at Vandora Springs Road.

Police identified the victim as David Gerald Abowd, 62, of Garner.

A photo of the front grill of the vehicle was included in a tweet from Garner police soon after the incident.

A day later, Garner police released two videos showing the suspect vehicle.

Garner police said they believe the suspect car is a “light colored, 2005-2010 Chrysler 300.” The car should have damage on the front, as well as possible hood or windshield damage.

Now, police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the driver or owner of the car involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garner police at 919-772-8810.

