Garner police partner with home security company in effort to cut crime

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Daniel Rodriquez is serious when it comes to home security.

“It’s a deterrent,” Rodriquez said.



The Garner resident has 19 cameras around his property in the Bingham Station neighborhood, including his doorbell camera.

“I got it set at this highest level of sensitivity, so you can be over across the street having a conversation and I can actually hear you,” Rodriquez said.

For Damon McWalters, his Ring doorbell camera gives him peace of mind while living in Garner’s Sutton Springs neighborhood.

“There have been some break-ins on this street and around the area,” McWalters said. “It gives us a sense of security, you can monitor folks around your house.”



This week, Garner police announced a new partnership with Ring’s Neighbors app.

The app allows people with any camera to share video of suspicious activity with other residents and law enforcement.

“As what may have taken hours to find in the past, we can now simply request with a click of the button in terms of who can help us potentially solve crime,” Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema said.

Police can also ask people to share information if officers are investigating a crime.

“The residents of the community, we geofence it and draw a map,” Garner police Lt. Chris Clayton said. “They may not be aware that cars were broken into their neighborhood, for example. But yet, we’ll send out a request.”

Partnerships like this are drawing concerns.

In a letter addressed to Amazon, Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey wrote the nature of these partnerships, “raise serious privacy and civil liberties concerns.”

“I’m comfortable that I don’t have a concern for that for us,” Zuidema said. “Every user has to agree to share their video with us.”

Garner police also said they’re not able to see any live video through cameras.

Both McWalters and Rodriquez support the new partnership.

“I think that will help deter it, and hopefully solve some of those issues quickly,” McWalters said.

