GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department says they took part in a police chase early Sunday morning on US 70 near Greenfield Parkway.

Police said the suspect was in a white Lexus that failed to stop for blue lights and sirens at about 1:55 a.m.

The pursuit was terminated by the on-duty officer, according to police.

It is unknown if the suspect is in police custody.

This story will be updated.