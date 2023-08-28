GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students are back in the classroom on Monday in Wake County, but keeping kids safe at school is an all-hands-on-deck job, even outside of the classroom.

Tina Mason is a crossing guard in Garner, helping kids safely cross the street to school every day.

“Keeping kids safe, it warms my heart,” Mason said.

And that’s exactly what she does.

“I tell them I need to wait for me to get to the middle of the street because this is a very busy road and I need to get everybody to stop,” she explained.

She’s not the only one keeping students safe as they travel to and from school. Garner Police Officer Joshua Hammond said the first day of school always serves as a reminder to drivers on the roads.

“Really just to remember that school is back in, and that they need to be aware of the speed limit during school time,” Officer Hammond said.

CBS 17 got to ride along with Officer Hammond on Monday morning as he stopped drivers along Aversboro Road, reminding them of the school zones. While the main objective is keeping students safe, Officer Hammond said drivers speeding through a school zone can also face hefty fines.

“It’s a $250 fine plus court costs, comes out to $484,” Officer Hammond said.

Throughout Wake County, over 500 buses will be on the roads this school year so district officials are reminding drivers to take it slow and give buses the space and time they need to keep students safe.