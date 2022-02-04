Garner police seek killer who gunned down Cary worker outside apartments in 2020

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said Friday they are still looking for who killed a young man in a shooting nearly two years ago.

Joshua Lamont McLean, 25, was getting ready to head to work at a Hampton Inn in Cary when he was gunned down in an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 1200 Savannah Chase Circle just before 10:45 p.m. on March 4, 2020, Garner police said.

McLean was walking to his car when he was shot. Photos showed several bullet holes in his Ford Mustang.

McLean was taken to WakeMed for treatment but later died.

The scene in Garner where a man was shot and later died at the hospital (Photo: Garner Police Department)

A car at the scene was riddled with bullet holes (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Joshua McLean in a photo from Garner police

Garner police said Anyone with information should email GPDTIPS@garnernc.gov or call the police tip line at 919-890-7318.

Police also said people could contact the lead investigator on the case, Officer J. Pierce, at 919-772-8810 or jpierce@garnernc.gov.