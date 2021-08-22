Garner police, SWAT team take suspect into custody after chase, attempted robbery

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Garner Police Department and a S.W.A.T. team searched Sunday afternoon for an attempted robbery suspect who was armed with a rifle, officials said.

Around 4:35 p.m., police said they took the suspect into custody and the incident on Atchison Road ended peacefully.

According to police around 1:45 p.m., the department recovered a wrecked vehicle and officers were attempting to locate a suspect in connection with the vehicle.

The suspect involved in the incident tried to rob someone Saturday, police said. On Sunday, police briefly chased the suspect in his vehicle, but police later stopped the chase, officers said.

The suspect then crashed his vehicle and police believed he was in a house they had surrounded. Police said the man was armed with a rifle.

The units were not allowing anyone into Atchison Road, off Benson Road, in Garner. N.C. 50/Benson Road was also closed in both directions between New Bethel Church Road and Evolve Drive.