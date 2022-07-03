GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department has joined the ongoing list of other police departments in Wake County that have been used in a recent t-shirt scam.

Cary police, Apex police and Knightdale police have also been used as aliases in the scheme.

Police in these municipalities are warning the community to be aware of the scam.

They say a hacker is texting people pretending to be the police department and offering $10 off a department t-shirt if you click the link in their text.

The text reads, “Dear [name], [municipality] Police Department shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now.” It is followed by the link.

Example of ‘t-shirt scam’ text (Source: Cary Police Department)

Clicking on the link takes people to a site where they can seemingly order the shirt by entering their bank card information.

Police say if you receive one of these texts, you should not click the link.

People who received the text say it came from a variety of phone numbers.