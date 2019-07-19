Garner police warn against porch pirates following Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’

Protect your packages.

That’s the message from one Triangle police department, as millions of items are being delivered worldwide following Amazon Prime Day.

According to Amazon officials, members bought more than 175 million items throughout July 15-16, more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. With lots of packages expected on doorsteps, local police say your special delivery could be a target.

“It unfortunately creates that opportunistic theft,” Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema said.

Zuidema told CBS 17 the town doesn’t get a lot of reports of stolen packages, but there could be incidents happening not reported to GPD.

“It’s unfortunate,” Zuidema said. “It’s a very small portion of the community that would do that type of thing, but they are out there.”

For Zuidema, technology, including doorbells with cameras have been helpful in identifying suspects and getting the word out. He said companies like Ring also use apps, allowing you to upload video that could be made to law enforcement.

“You don’t have to rely on somebody down the street who thinks they saw somebody or thinks they saw a car. You have, generally, a high-quality image or video that you can take stills from of here’s who’s this person is,” Zuidema said. “There’s also technology coming where our communications center will be able to accept types of still photos, and even sometimes short videos of, ‘Hey, I saw somebody do something. Here’s the video of it.’ In the past, we may never have gotten that. But that technology is also coming where we’re going to be able to do a lot more [and] a lot quicker in terms of identifying suspects.”

Zuidema said some keys are tracking your packages, know when they’re being delivered, and if something happens, report it.

Chief Zuidema also told CBS 17 Garner Police is working on a partnership with a company where they hope to use video people are taking. He said the department is expected to make an announcement regarding this partnership in about a couple of weeks.

