GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – In the past two weeks, the Garner Police Department said they’ve received a surge of questions and calls.

“The police department will never ask you for money,” said Lieutenant Kevan Anderson.

Anderson said they’ve looked into recent reports where people have received a phone call or text message from someone claiming to be with the Garner Police Department.

“In three of these cases, they identified themselves as me,” Anderson said.

He said most of the calls have a similar narrative where the caller demands money and targets specific individuals.

“Most of the time, these people were involved in accidents,” Anderson said.

The lieutenant said car accident reports are not only public records but they can also easily be found online.

“If anyone is threatening a fine or arrest and the way out of it is to pay money, that’s usually an indicator that it’s a scam,” said Anderson. “There’s been several times that people will be threatened with arrest, that they didn’t respond to a criminal summons, and that they’re going to be arrested, and they can pay a monetary fee to avoid that arrest. That’s just not the way the laws work.”

Anderson said victims claimed the scammers demanded money — often through a cash app. He said their officers will never ask for money, and getting asked to send money by a cash app, a gift card, or by clicking a link should all be red flags to watch out for.

“As technology advances, so, unfortunately, are the ways that criminals try to commit crimes,” said Anderson.

The police department recently put out two alerts on social media warning residents and said the calls may not be restricted to the Garner area or the single agency.

Anderson recommended that people call the police department if anyone has questions, wants to verify a call, or wants to report a scam — and if something seems fishy, Anderson said make sure to trust your gut.