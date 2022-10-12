GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”

Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided to jump on bicycles and scooters for the cause. Vandora Springs Elementary is one of 42 schools in Wake County that participated in the event.

The goal is to promote physical activity, reduce pollution, and increase community engagement; doing so while creating safer routes for students to ride bikes and walk.

“Getting out, meeting the teachers, the school staff, and faculty, and I think I saw some of the school board here,” Chris O’Connor, father of two, said. “It’s just good to get out, participate, and be a part of the active community.”

This is the third year the school has participated in the event. Something third-grader Glen Roellfs said he looks forward to.

“So I could warm up my legs and because you’ll be energized for the afternoon,” he said.

Jim Hutchins was one of the many who volunteered. He said his grandson lives just two blocks from the school and he wishes his grandson could ride his bicycle to and from the school daily.

“I grew up walking to school and I think it’s important to get the kids to learn that independence and learn how to do that kind of thing on their own,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins said his only concern is for his grandsons safety when crossing the busy intersection.

“They just need a safe way of getting home. They need a crosswalk that’s well marked and maintained,” Hutchins said.

Wake County School Board District 2 Rep. Monika Johnson-Hostler said they’re already looking into the situation.

“In order to have a crossing guard, you got to have sidewalks. So there are multiple steps and sometimes there are multiple state and federal agencies you have to go through,” Johnson-Hostler said. “But it is hopeful that this level of showing, you all drawing attention to this, that all of our folks who make the final decision will see the importance to community to create safe routes to schools.”