GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheers echoed throughout the Garner Senior Center on Friday.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross along with members of the Town of Garner presented a $500,000 check to the facility.

“It just warms my heart that the seniors will have better facilities and that this center will be able to do things for people out in the community who may not be able to physically be here,” said Rep. Ross who represents North Carolina House District 2.

The senior center is the largest Meals-On Wheels distribution center in Wake County. The money was secured through federal funding.

Torrey Blackmar, recreational program manager for the center, said the money will help support the program.

“We’re going to focus a lot on the meals program and the dining room and everything that goes along with that,” said Blackmar.

Not to mention enhancements to the building.

Blackmar led Ross on a tour of the facility, which sees about 100 visitors a day.

“Just a lot of wear and tear on the building with so many people here and… things get put off so just being able to see this money being used to enhance and really beautify the place,” said Blackmar.

Other improvements they plan to make with the money include replacing aging HVAC systems and renovations to restrooms.

It’s something Herschell Carter is excited for. He’s been coming to the senior center for the last 25 years and visits three times a week.

“This is the largest center that we have in Wake County now so I’m glad to hear they’re going to update it some,” said Carter.

The director of the senior center said the renovations are important for the many seniors who visit.