RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner school teacher is facing charges after police say she assaulted a student with a disability.

Arrest records say 29-year-old Tiffany Krystine Ebron works at East Garner Elementary School. According to the school’s website, Ebron is a Special Programs Instructional Assistant there.

Court documents say that on Nov. 14, Ebron assaulted a nine-year-old child by lifting their feet, resulting in the child striking the back of his head on the floor. Garner police reported that Ebron then dragged the child across the floor by their feet.

Warrants say the boy has a disability. Documents described Ebron and the child as having a teacher/student relationship.

After the incident, the boy complained of head pain and carpet burns were found on his stomach and arms according to court documents. Investigators noted in that report that those injuries were inflicted by “other than accidental means.”

Ebron faces charges of assault on a child under 12, assault on an individual with a disability and misdemeanor child abuse.

She was given a $15,000 secured bond. Ebron has posted bond. A judge ordered her not have contact with the victim or any other child without adult supervision. Ebron was also ordered to stay away from the school where the victim attends.

Ebron is due back in court on Jan. 11, 2024.