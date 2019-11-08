Garner teen shot in leg, no arrests made

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police said the 16-year-old who was shot Thursday evening suffered an injury to the leg.

Garner police released the victim’s name but CBS 17 is not publishing it since he is a minor.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Spring Drive shortly after 6 p.m. at the Legacy at 2000 complex.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

“That is just terrible to hear. I live right across the street from Garner High School. I would never think of something like that to happen,” neighbor C.J. Lewis said. “I hear kids and see people walking around here all the time. I would never think of something like that to happen.”

Garner police say Garner Magnet High School was placed on lockdown for about 20-30 minutes because there was a football game going on when the shooting happened.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, gray car that is possibly a Hyundai.

Two males were seen leaving on foot and a female was in the car, police said.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Garner Police are continuing their investigation and following up on any leads. If anyone has any info, please contact GPD at 919.772.8810.

