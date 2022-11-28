GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday.
It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September.
The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake County Board of Commissioners, officials stated.
The 16,816-square-foot facility will be built on the 7800 block of Caddy Road and will serve as a co-location of Garner Fire-Rescue, Town of Garner Police and Wake County EMS.
Officials said the building will include:
- Four full apparatus bays
- Company day rooms
- Offices
- A conference room
- An exercise space
- A kitchen
- Dining areas
Tuesday’s groundbreaking is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the site location and will feature guest speakers from Wake County and the Town of Garner, according to a news release.
Organizers said parking will be available across the street for attendees.
The facility is expected to open for service by winter of 2023.