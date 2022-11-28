Plans for the new Public Safety Station (Wake County Government)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday.

It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September.

The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake County Board of Commissioners, officials stated.

The 16,816-square-foot facility will be built on the 7800 block of Caddy Road and will serve as a co-location of Garner Fire-Rescue, Town of Garner Police and Wake County EMS.

Officials said the building will include:

Four full apparatus bays

Company day rooms

Offices

A conference room

An exercise space

A kitchen

Dining areas

Tuesday’s groundbreaking is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the site location and will feature guest speakers from Wake County and the Town of Garner, according to a news release.

Organizers said parking will be available across the street for attendees.

The facility is expected to open for service by winter of 2023.