GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)—Garner’s Town Council has approved the plans for a new public safety station.

These are the Wake County plans for the Caddy Road Public Safety Station, and it is a joint project between the county and Town of Garner, officials stated.

The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake County Board of Commissioners, officials stated.

According to Wake County officials, the new station will “house Garner fire, Wake County EMS, and Garner police services.”