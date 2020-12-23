Garner town council unanimously approves addition of Costco, Chick-Fil-A near US 401

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner’s Town Council has unanimously approved Costco and Chick-Fil-A locations around U.S. Highway 401 and Ten-Ten Road.

The town confirmed the news Tuesday night in a tweet.

This story will be updated.

