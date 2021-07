GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car collision in Garner sent a car into a tree, police said.

The collision occurred at Benson Road and Kentucky Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Garner police described the incident as a “serious crash” and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Garner PD is working a serious crash on Hwy 50 at Kentucky Dr. Please use Timber Dr, New Rand Rd, and Aversboro Rd as alternate routes. @TownofGarner pic.twitter.com/wG780aqvRe — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) July 21, 2021

“Please use Timber Dr, New Rand Rd, and Aversboro Rd as alternate routes,” Garner police said.

Benson Road could be closed until 5:30 p.m.