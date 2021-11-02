Garner voters approve $69 million in bond programs

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner voters approved bond programs totaling about $69 million during elections on Tuesday, according to unofficial results reported by the Town of Garner.

The bonds were presented in four separate questions with voters approving all four: up to $24.05 million for street and sidewalk improvements, up to $35.5 million for parks and recreation, up to $6.5 million for public safety and services facilities, and up to $2.95 million in stormwater bonds, the release said.

“We are excited but also humbled by the trust Garner voters have placed in us to pursue this ambitious program that will lay the groundwork for Garner’s future prosperity and orderly growth,” Mayor Ken Marshburn said in the news release. “We will carry out the bond program in a fiscally responsible manner with the goals of maintaining a great level of services and a quality of life that is second to none in this region.”

Among the projects the Town plans to fund are:

Widening and improving the portion of Jones Sausage Road between Interstate 40 and East Garner Road

Construction of a new fire and EMS station near U.S. 401 and Ten Ten Road

Phased development of parks on the Yeargan property on East Garner Road and the Meadowbrook property off of White Oak Road

Sidewalk installation projects in various parts of town

Improvements to aging stormwater infrastructure

Construction of a splashpad in a to-be-determined location

It’s estimated that the bonds will require an increase in property taxes of about 2 cents per $100 assessed property value. It is expected to take effect in the fiscal year 2023.