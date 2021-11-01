Garner woman charged with murdering boyfriend in Halloween night shooting

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner woman is charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at their home Sunday night, Garner police confirmed Monday.

Peggy Sylvania Yarborough (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Peggy Sylvania Yarborough, 59, is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred around 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 100-block of Annotto Bay Lane, which is in a neighborhood north of Jones Sausage Road just west of Interstate 40, according to a Garner police statement.

According to police, Yarborough shot and killed her boyfriend, Douglas Delquan, 32, during a domestic incident. She called 911 and reported the shooting, police said.

Yarborough and Delquan “were involved in a dating relationship and lived together” at the home, police said.

When police responded to the shooting call it was the second time they had been out to the home that night. According to police, officers had responded earlier in the evening to a call at their home.

“No crime was committed in the earlier incident,” officials said.

Yarborough was arrested and officially charged with murder when she was booked into the Wake County Detention Center at 5 a.m. Monday.

Sunday night’s shooting was the third high-profile shooting in the last week.

One person was injured by shattered glass during a wild daytime shootout at the Garner Carolina Ale House last weekend and a man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night near Garner Magnet High School.