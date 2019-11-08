Garner woman sexually assaulted by stranger hiding inside her apartment, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating after a woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by a man who was hiding inside her apartment on Thursday night.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim told investigators she walked into her first floor apartment around 10:30 p.m. and was then confronted by an unknown male who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim was injured during the assault and received medical treatment for her injuries, police said.

Investigators canvassed the apartment complex Friday morning in an effort to try to determine if anyone saw anything suspicious between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that might help identify a suspect in the case.

Police said the only suspect description they have is that it was a male who is between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall.

If you have any information that could be helpful to police you are asked to contact the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810 or email them at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.

