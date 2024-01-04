GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner woman is thankful to be alive after she says a dog attacked her.

It all happened along Westcroft Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Lois Reavis says a quick walk to the local convenience store took a turn for the worse.

“I literally thought I was about to die,” she said.

Garner police said a red-brown pitbull mix jumped over the homeowner’s fence and attacked her.

Reavis says the dog bit her once on her left thigh but is grateful it wasn’t worse. She managed to climb onto a tool shed until help arrived.

Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said the dog is in home quarantine with the homeowner for 10 days until any further steps are taken.

Reavis says she is grateful to be alive and prays this never happens again. Right now, she is mainly concerned about the medical bills piling up.

Reavis has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for medical bills.