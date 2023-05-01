WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A small gas explosion led to a house fire near Wake Forest Monday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of River Hill Drive, according to Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest’s town spokesman.

The fire was confined to the crawl space of the home and no one was injured, Crabtree said.

When fire crews arrived, there was only light smoke showing, according to Darrell Alford, Wake County Fire Services chief of operations. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, according to Crabtree.

The home is located near Falls Lake and Wakefield High School near the intersection of Old Falls of Neuse Road and Wakefield Pines Drive.

The Wake Forest Fire Department responded to the blaze.