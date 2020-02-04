Gas leak causing traffic woes at Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary Parkway

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency responders have shut down traffic at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Cary Parkway in Cary after a gas leak was discovered in the roadway.

The Town of Cary confirmed the intersection as closed in all directions due to the leak.

“Drivers asked to avoid the area at this time,” the Town said in a Tweet.

Shoppers stuck in the Shoppes of Kildaire described it as “gridlock.”

Dominion Energy said they are aware of the gas line strike and are making assessments.

Fire crews from Apex and Cary are on scene.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: