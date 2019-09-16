Burlington Mills Road in Wake Forest reopens while crews repair gas leak

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A leak from a broken gas line briefly closed a road in Wake Forest Monday evening, officials said.

The 2600 block of Burlington Mills Road was closed when a contractor hit a gas line during construction, according to a news release sent to the media just before 7 p.m.

The road was reopened around 7:35 p.m.

Crews are still on the scene working to seal the gas leak.

“Motorists are urged to proceed through the area with caution,” Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a later news release.

