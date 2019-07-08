Gas leak closes Cary’s Lochmere Drive

Breaking News
Wake County News

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has closed Lochmere Drive at Sylvan Grove in Cary on Monday.

Town officials said the leak is result of feeder line leak.

There is no timetable for when the road will reopen. There are no evacuations associated with the leak.

A detour is in place as motorists are asked to use Lochview and Summerwinds drives.

