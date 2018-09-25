All clear after gas leak in downtown Raleigh Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A gas leak has forced evacuations and closed intersections near Glenwood Avenue and West Morgan Street in Raleigh, officials said.

Raleigh fire officials said construction employees and one office building were evacuated.

The gas main leak had Raleigh police blocking off four different intersections.

PSNC turned off the gas around 3:30 p.m., and the roads reopened around 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

This is the second gas leak at the building since it's been under construction.