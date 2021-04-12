Gas leak closes part of MLK Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak Monday afternoon has closed part of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in east Raleigh, police said.

The busy road is closed between Raleigh Boulevard and Peyton Street, according to police.

Nearby Poole Road could be used as an alternate route.

Police said around 4:15 p.m. the road would be closed for about an hour, but as of 5:30 p.m. the road had not reopened.

Police said there was no estimated time for the reopening. Officers said crews at the scene were still trying to locate the source of the leak so it could be repaired.