Gas leak closes section of Six Forks Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 20 firefighters and a HAZMAT team have responded to a gas leak Tuesday afternoon that has forced the closure of Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

Six Forks Road is closed between Featherstone Drive and Monument Lane – just south of the intersection of Six Forks and Strickland roads.

Raleigh police urge motorists to avoid the area.

At least 24 firefighters are on scene and tell CBS 17 the leak is “significant.”

Dominion Energy confirmed it has crews working to “secure the flow of gas.”

There is no timeline for the reopening of Six Forks Road to traffic.