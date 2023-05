The scene on Six Forks Road. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak has closed part of Six Forks Road in North Raleigh on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The road is closed between Westbrook Drive and Newton Road, the Raleigh Police Department said.

The closure began around 2:45 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Raleigh police said drivers should find an alternate route.

The NCDOT said the road would reopen by 6:45 p.m.