Gas leak diverts traffic in Northwest Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are on the scene of a gas leak on Creedmoor Rd near Sherborne Place.

The call was received around 9:30 this morning.

Traffic is being diverted at Creedmoor Rd and Sugar Bush Place.

Authorities are not sure how long the road will be closed.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on scene and will update when more information becomes available.

