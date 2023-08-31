Police on the scene of a gas leak in Cary. (Brea Hollingsworth / CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak caused by a construction crew accidently hitting a line in Cary has led to the evacuation of a KinderCare on Kilmayne Drive.

According to the Town of Cary, a call came in around 10 a.m. Monday about a possible gas leak in the area of Kilmayne Drive and Kildaire Farm Road. Damage on a 4-inch line was discovered and people could smell gas, but there were no active flames.

The Kildare Farm KinderCare on Kilmayne Drive was evacuated, but no injuries were reported. No other evacuations have taken place.

Dominion Energy is on scene to make repairs. They were able to secure the leak around 11 a.m. According to a spokesperson for the company, the damage was caused when construction workers in the area accidentally hit the line.

Kilmayne Drive is closed at the intersection with Kildaire Farm Road as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.