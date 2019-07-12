Gas leak that shut down Wade Ave. marks 5th in Wake County in a week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has seen five gas leaks since Monday. Four of them happened in Cary. The latest one took place on a busy stretch of road Thursday afternoon.

The leak caused parts of Wade Avenue and St. Mary’s Street to close for the early portion of Thursday’s rush hour.

It wasn’t what Ross Harris expected to see around 3 p.m. as he went back to work at his office on St. Mary’s Street.

“It’s ridiculous,” Harris said. “Instead of two minutes around, it was 20 minutes. For a little bit, (I wondered) well sheesh, what’s going on?”

Raleigh fire crews said a 4-inch main was struck. Harris saw and smelled gas all around.

“You see these things in the news, and you think, ‘Wow, that’s really crazy it’s happening in North Carolina,'” he said. “To have it happen a block away is even crazier.”

First responders and Dominion Energy crews battled the heat while fixing the leak.

“About two or three people were evacuated,” Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Duffy Deyo said. “No injuries and it got a little hot for everybody. We rotate a lot of fire crews in. Wake County EMS did a great job rehabbing (and) taking care of us.”

For Marsha Seymour, the leak happened yards away from her office space.

She said it also brought memories of what happened in Durham earlier this year when a gas leak led to a deadly explosion.

“It’s a little scary and nerve-racking after the recent events,” Seymour said.

She told CBS 17 her company released their employees to go home.

“Just because of the unknown,” Seymour said. “We haven’t been notified what’s really going on, so we thought we better take a safe route.”

Harris hopes not to see this happen near his office again.

“I’m just playing this off as a one-off incident,” he said. “It’s not something I should be too worried about.”

Raleigh firefighters also told CBS 17 they did a lot of shelter in place.

According to Deyo, crews temporarily fixed the leak with a clamp and the scene was turned over to Dominion Energy and Raleigh police.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now