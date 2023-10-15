KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Walmart store was evacuated Sunday morning as fire crews responded to a gas leak.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Blvd. soon after the store opened Sunday morning, according to Knightdale Fire Department officials.

A call around 7:45 p.m. was made about a natural gas leak in the store.

Fire crews arrived at the store, which was quickly evacuated. Crews then cut off the gas to the store and ventilated the large building, officials said.

Walmart employees going back into the store after the gas leak Sunday morning in Knightdale. Photo by Al Currie/CBS 17

Several Walmart workers could later be seen re-entering the building.

The gas company was then contacted to follow up with the leak. There’s no word on what caused the gas leak.

No one was injured.