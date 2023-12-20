RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With some school districts now on winter break, some drivers are now heading for their holiday destinations. Experts recommend filling up your tank now because gas prices will start to go back up.

Triple A reported the average North Carolina gas price at $2.95 a gallon on Wednesday but an expert from GasBuddy said prices will likely start to go back up as we get closer to Christmas.

John Adams tells CBS 17 he’s not surprised by the expected increase.

“It’s kind of like a teaser. The prices go down and people think that they’ll be free to travel with less expense and then, they go right back up,” Adams said.

A CBS 17 crew spoke with several drivers, most of whom say it’s not going to change their travel plans and the prices still look a lot better than what we saw a few months ago.

“Not at all. I’m still going where I’m going and I’m still gonna drive and pay the extra cents,” said driver Laresa Stubbs.

Triple A’s average gas price for Wednesday is seven cents cheaper than what North Carolina drivers saw a month ago.