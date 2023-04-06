RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gas prices are increasing ahead of Easter weekend.

Gas Buddy says the average price of gas is about $3.39 a gallon in Raleigh.

Drivers can expect prices to slowly increase as we get into the summer months.

The reason is because of cuts in production made by OPEC. This week, they announced cuts totaling up to over a million barrels per day.

Despite the cuts, Gas Buddy analysts predict that we won’t see a huge influx going into the summer months.

“I’m hopeful that there’s still a good shot that we could avoid the $4 a gallon price in Raleigh, or at least the average going over $4,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy.

But he says the prices will depend on several factors.

“We’ll have to keep an eye out for things like OPEC production numbers, refinery issues, keep in mind the colonial issue in 2021, those are things that nobody has any idea what they’re going to look like or happen so I’m hopeful that this summer we’ll be under $4 a gallon,” he said.

De Haan says the good news is prices are relatively lower right now compared to this time last year. The reason for that is because not as many people are traveling this year compared to last.