RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While there’s been a little relief at the pump with a decrease of 2.5 cents in the average for a gallon of gas in the past week, Monday’s prices are still at a 10-year high for this same date in Raleigh.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Raleigh Monday is $3.61, according to the experts at GasBuddy who survey and compare the prices of 472 stations across the city.

Historically, on the same date of August 14, that is the highest average price for a gallon of gas the city has seen in at least 10 years. Take a look at the averages since 2013.

DATE AVG./GALLON IN RALEIGH NATIONAL AVG./GALLON Aug. 14, 2022 $3.60 $3.92 Aug. 14, 2021 $2.93 $3.17 Aug. 14, 2020 $1.98 $2.18 Aug. 14, 2019 $2.47 $2.64 Aug. 14, 2018 $2.70 $2.86 Aug. 14, 2017 $2.23 $2.34 Aug. 14, 2016 $2.00 $2.12 Aug. 14, 2015 $2.37 $2.66 Aug. 14, 2014 $3.36 $3.47 Aug. 14, 2013 $3.46 $3.52

While Monday’s average in Raleigh came down to $3.61 compared to the $3.64 average exactly one week ago, the national average has done the opposite. Raising 2.5 cents since last week, the new national average for a gallon of gas is $3.82/gallon as of Monday, GasBuddy reports.

According to price reports, GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Raleigh was priced at $3.29/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.00/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.09/g while the highest was $4.09/g, a difference of a full dollar per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey is the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country, updating 288 times every day with data from 150,000 stations nationwide. See more here.