Gas spotted for under $2 a gallon in parts of Triangle as prices fall across US

Gas for $1.99 per gallon at a Sheetz on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh on Monday. Photo by Jim Albrecht/Facebook

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Despite recent tensions in the Middle East, gas prices have been seen at under $2 per gallon in Wake County this week.

AAA Auto Club reported that across the United States gas prices are 11 cents cheaper than at the beginning of the year.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has declined to $2.47 down from $2.60 during the past two weeks.

The average cost for regular gas — including taxes — across North Carolina is $2.29 per gallon. A month ago, the average across North Carolina was $2.47.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said last week that the pump price responded to a drop in crude oil costs.

A Sheetz gas station in Wake Forest was seen Monday with $1.99 gas with the cost lower at $1.92 with a membership.

AAA said that the trend for gas prices under $2 per gallon would likely continue.

“In the next week, we can expect to see an increase in the amount of stations selling gas at less than $2/gallon,” the auto club said about the southeast region.

The gas price drop comes just weeks after the United States killed a top Iranian official in a drone attack near an Iraqi airport. Iran retaliated by firing on U.S. occupied bases in Iraq, but there have been no military moves since.

