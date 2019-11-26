Gas station armed robber caught soon after leaving store, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police quickly caught an armed robbery suspect after a holdup Monday night, police said.

The armed robbery happened before 11 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 2400 Spring Forest Road, near Atlantic Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

Police said they believe the suspect used a gun during the robbery.

However, soon after the thief left the store police captured the suspect, officials said.

No one was hurt in the robbery, police say.

No other details were available late Monday night.

