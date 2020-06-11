George Floyd plaque placed on Confederate statue in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters took to downtown Raleigh Wednesday and placed a George Floyd-inspired plaque on the Confederate statue near the capitol building.

The plaque reads in part “we recognize the breakdown and the buildup and the change that has been put into motion.”

Many stopped by to take photos of the plaque.

The artist behind it says he hopes it sparks deeper conversations.

“It’s inventions like this that might head us in the right direction where real systemic change to the systemic racism in this country may happen,” Thomas Sayre said.

The group Raleigh United says the plaque is a non-violent way to update and change the meaning of the movement.

Sayre says if the plaque is removed, he’ll probably create something else to take its place.