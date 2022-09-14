Former President George W. Bush and Temple Sloan Jr. at the annual Boy Scout Luncheon in Raleigh. (Courtesy Laura Willford)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of Raleigh’s biggest sporting venues welcomed none other than former President George W. Bush on Wednesday afternoon.

President Bush was a headlining speaker of a luncheon and fundraising event for the Boy Scouts and the Occoneechee Council, an official press release said.

Before his time in the country’s highest office, Bush was a Cub Scout as a child in the Buffalo Trail Council of Midland, Texas, and has continued to remain an active supporter of the Boy Scouts organization.

The Occoneechee Council is one of the largest youth organizations in North Carolina, serving Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Orange, Vance, Wake and Warren Counties.

The council said more than $2 million was raised by the community to support local scouting programs.

During the event, NC businesses leased Temple Sloan Jr. presented the Good Scout award and got the chance to take a photo with the former president.