CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.

Cary police said the trailer was recovered by Raleigh police on Monday and the owner, Robin Rodgers made the drive back to North Carolina the same day to be reunited with his trailer and precious artworks on Tuesday morning.

Rodgers told CBS 17 on Monday that he only knew it had been found abandoned, and hoped he would find most of his works unharmed.

“That is the most important thing,” he said. “I’m hoping it will be a happy reunion.”

The artist said he packed several crates filled with about 60 different pieces of work in a U-Haul trailer which was taken from the parking lot of his hotel along with his display supplies.

Just after the Friday robbery, Rodgers said his heart dropped when he looked outside his hotel room that morning.

Once he arrived in Cary, Rodgers said he parked his car and the U-Haul trailer in the back of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel near Columbus Avenue. The next morning he noticed his car was still parked in the same spot, but the trailer that was attached was not there.

Rodgers, who traveled six hours north from Smyrna, Georgia, to showcase his pottery during Cary’s Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival during the weekend, said $10,000 worth of pottery was stolen from him.

Cary police were on the scene to investigate the incident and with the help of security footage, a white Ford F-150 was spotted as the suspect vehicle, Rodgers said.

“This took a couple of people or more and I’d dare say that they had to use a jack to jack it up,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the trailer weighed around 3,000 pounds and removing the trailer couldn’t have been an easy task.

“We’re just crushed that the day before our show, everything that we’ve been working for has been taken away,” Rodgers said. “The loss of all those hours of labor and love are gone.”

Thankfully, on Tuesday, majority of that labor and love were returned to Rodgers who said making such artworks and selling them are a full-time job, a passion, and how he makes a living.