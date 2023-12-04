RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center has officially reopened.

“We’re just so excited to start getting back to normal,” said Community Outreach Manager Meagan Frost.

She and the rest of the team began taking appointments Monday for cat adoptions.

Frost says it’s been a long time coming after the center was closed for two months due to an outbreak of dog influenza.

“We are going to be reopening our cat adoption floor by appointment only so that we can kind of manage the people that are going to be walking the building, walking through the building, letting them know that at this time the dog rooms are still off limits to the public and then starting on Wednesday the 6th, we will be reopening for dog appointments,” said Frost.

Back in October, 78 of the animal center’s dogs started showing signs of symptoms of the virus. Four of the dogs died.

The animal center says today more than 100 dogs are healthy and ready for adoption with two finishing their quarantine.

Frost says they’re being very strategic about reopening.

Out of precaution, they’ve split up the shelter into zones, and for the time being, they aren’t taking any surrenders.

The animal center says it is over capacity and urgently needs to find a home for at least 24 dogs to create room to take in strays starting in January.

“Right now, we have to be very strategic about how we reopen because nobody here wants to euthanize all of these dogs that we just spent the last weeks saving,” said Frost.

As for the two dogs finishing up their quarantine, they have been relocated away from the adoption floor.

The animal center says they haven’t had any new influenza cases since Nov. 13.