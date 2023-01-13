RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Navigating the court system can be a daunting task for the every day person. In Wake County, getting help is now easier with the new Wake County Legal Support Center.

“This is the people’s house and this is the people’s center,” said Wake County District Court Judge Ashley Parker Dunston. The judge says she got on the bench to make a difference.

“Everyone needs to be able to use our system. That’s what the constitution is about. That’s what the court system is supposed to be about and so if I can use my time as a judge to do that, then that’s the most important thing for me,” said Dunston.

Dunston is credited with getting the center off the ground. She hopes the Legal Support Center can help people better navigate the justice system. Housed in the Wake County courthouse, the free center focuses on landlord-tenant matters and family law issues like divorce and child custody. A free notary is also on site.

On weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., staff will be on hand to explain to visitors how to fill out or file forms, deadlines to keep in mind and relevant laws.

“We just want to make sure that we are increasing equal access to justice and it’s not equal if everybody does not have the opportunity to understand the system,” said Judge Dunston.

In its first week, 60 people have been helped. Judge Dunston spoke with the first person to come through their doors.

“His paperwork was notarized. He didn’t have to go down the street to go get something done and pay more money out, understanding that’s there’s already filing fees. He said he would not have been able to fill out this paperwork without this,” the judge said.

Wake County Commission Chair Shanica Thomas says she often heard from constituents about challenges with navigating the court house but wasn’t sure what sort of help she could offer.

“It’s always scary for folks to have to come to the justice center,” she said.

She’s hopeful the $180,000 investment into the center by the county will pay off.

“It makes families feel more comfortable that their loved one is gonna get help and doesn’t come home and have sleepless nights and be really stressed about what that process can look like in the justice center,” said Thomas.

The City of Raleigh has also stepped up to help residents with tenant-landlord issues. They partnering with Campbell Law School to serve low-income residents facing eviction and homelessness. Their legal clinic is run by lawyers and law students.

Those interested in applying for help with the city’s program can call the Clinic at (919) 865-4471 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.